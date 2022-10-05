New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up.

Crews are wrapping up the work day here at the fairgrounds.

They’ve been busy putting up the rides and other traditional things that we’re used to seeing here at the fair.

One new thing we can get used to seeing is security checkpoints and metal detectors.

Additionally, if you’re under a certain age, you’ll have to be accompanied by an adult to get in.

“This is a family-friendly event, and moms, and dads, and children should be able to come here to enjoy,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

One way Gipson plans to make the event enjoyable and safe for everyone is by tightening up security.

Gipson says there will be a youth requirement each day starting at 9 p.m.

“Youth under the age of 18 will be required to come in with adult supervision,” Gipson said. “That could be a parent, it could be a friend, it could be a neighbor. We will be checking ID for groups of youth that come.”

This decision comes in light of the increase in crime in Jackson and the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival that happened back in April, which also took place at the fairgrounds.

The alleged shooters involved in that incident were all teenagers.

The Ag commissioner says they’re not discouraging young people from coming to the fair.

Gipson says he just wants to make sure an adult is on hand, adding an extra layer of accountability.

“Young people without supervision, well, that’s just a recipe for trouble,” Gipson said. “So we invite all young people to come. We want them to come here to the state fair, have a great time, enjoy themselves.”

Now here’s something else I want to warn you about. It’s good news and bad news.

The bad news is Gipson says you may see an increase in food prices this year due to inflation. However, the good news is the price for admission will stay the same.

It’ll be five dollars to park and five dollars for general admission.

To help with inflation, Gipson says they are offering different free events during the fair this year.

Everything will officially kick off this Thursday.

