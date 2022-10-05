Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday.

Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown.

Brown suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Further investigation by JPD revealed someone driving a grey Mercedes pulled next to the victim’s vehicle firing several shots and ultimately striking Brown.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

