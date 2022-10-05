Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday.
Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown.
Brown suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Further investigation by JPD revealed someone driving a grey Mercedes pulled next to the victim’s vehicle firing several shots and ultimately striking Brown.
The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.