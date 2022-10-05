LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday.

Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown.

Brown suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Further investigation by JPD revealed someone driving a grey Mercedes pulled next to the victim’s vehicle firing several shots and ultimately striking Brown.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun speaks to WLBT previously.
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17.5M for water, sewer work