Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of running over and killing his girlfriend on Tuesday will remain behind bars at least until he goes before a county court judge.

Wednesday, Emanuel Guerrero was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

Guerrero is being charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly running over his girlfriend on Tuesday afternoon.

The case will now be transferred to the Hinds County Court.

Guerrero, 23, will remain behind bars at the Hinds County Detention Center at least until he makes his initial appearance in county court.

Guerrero is accused of running over his girlfriend at Creston Avenue and Lee Drive, Jackson Police say. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

He and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument prior to the incident, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said.

He did not know what the two had been arguing about.

