Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season.

The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.

Over 2 million LED lightbulbs are going to construct some of the best Christmas light displays you’ve ever seen on this pathway.

“So Magic of Lights is kind of like what we were doing on steroids,” Mayor Lee said. “So, it’s going to be some animation, gonna be a lot more sound, a lot more lights. Some of these features are 32-35 feet tall. There will be a map. I’m hoping that this story will show off the things that you go through like Prehistoric Christmas and a huge Barbie and a lot of other things like that.”

Magic of Lights is meant to be a family show that everyone can enjoy.

The price of the show is $15 for all of the people you have in your car, so make sure you bring a friend or two or even seven.

“It’s a family show. The show was designed for families to come together with their children, their grandparents, [and] their friends. You pull up to the gate, and you give or buy your ticket, and on you go through a mile and a quarter of the most Christmas lights you’ve ever seen,” said Eric Cole with Magic of Lights.

Each show is specifically dedicated to where it’s located. Brandon is the newest stop on the company’s schedule this holiday season.

Other locations they visit include Arrowhead Stadium, Gillette Stadium, and Daytona Super Speedway.

Tickets will go on sale on the Magic of Lights website in just about two weeks, and you can expect the event to run from Thanksgiving all the way until New Year’s Eve.

