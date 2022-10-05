LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Lacombe man found dead in woods days after being reported missing without meds

Search underway in Lacombe for man missing for 3 days
Search underway in Lacombe for man missing for 3 days
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - The body of 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste has been recovered after he was missing for several days without his medication.

Crews and volunteers spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for Batiste after family members reported him missing Saturday (Oct. 1). He was last seen outside of a family member’s house in the 27000 block of Barringer Road.

His body was found deep in the woods around midday on Wed., Oct. 5, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s wife, Gwen Batiste, says her husband was without critical medication for diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental illness.

“While this is not the outcome we were all hoping for,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I want to thank the men and women who continued to search and investigate leads so that the family of Mr. Batiste could have closure.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home

Latest News

Eric Konupka
Former Tunica Co. airport director arrested for embezzlement
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, October 6
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; dry front moves through Friday, Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; 'fair front' by weekend
Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief
Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief