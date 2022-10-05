Lacombe man found dead in woods days after being reported missing without meds

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - The body of 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste has been recovered after he was missing for several days without his medication.

Crews and volunteers spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for Batiste after family members reported him missing Saturday (Oct. 1). He was last seen outside of a family member’s house in the 27000 block of Barringer Road.

His body was found deep in the woods around midday on Wed., Oct. 5, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s wife, Gwen Batiste, says her husband was without critical medication for diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental illness.

“While this is not the outcome we were all hoping for,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I want to thank the men and women who continued to search and investigate leads so that the family of Mr. Batiste could have closure.”

