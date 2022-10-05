JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles. He is 22 years old.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.