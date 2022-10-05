LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles. He is 22 years old.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun speaks to WLBT previously.
Hinds County misses first deadline to apply for ARPA grant funding
Indiana man stopped on I-55 had injured and malnourished dogs in his van
Indiana man stopped on I-55 had injured and malnourished dogs in his van
WLBT at 4p