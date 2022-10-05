Indiana man stopped on I-55 had injured and malnourished dogs in his van

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Indiana man who was stopped on I-55 was arrested after police found weed and malnourished dogs in his van.

According to Madison police, the van was stopped by authorities on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the city.

During that stop, the Madison office became suspicious of criminal activity. In the subsequent probable cause search, the officer found marijuana along with multiple dogs inside multiple cages.

According to a press release, the dogs were malnourished and one of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting. Eleven of the dogs were taken to a veterinarian for emergency care.

Edward T. Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting and animal cruelty.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.