First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny skies with a mixture of clouds over the next few days will be the trend, with dry conditions continuing across the South with lows in the middle 50s in the morning.  Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will look to increase by a few clicks. Thursday, we don’t see as much cloud cover, but we will see Highs reaching into the upper 80s. Lows on Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 50s each evening. Some cloud cover is possible overnight in both evenings. Friday, Highs continue to rise across the South. Temps reach the upper 80s on Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. On Friday, our next Cold Front will begin to progress through South Mississippi during the afternoon. Lows on Friday remain in the upper 50s. We don’t feel the impact of the front until the weekend.  This Weekend:  Our mixture of sunshine and clouds continues, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s—no rain in the forecast. A much cooler weekend ahead following our Cold Front with drier and cooler air funneling down into the South out of the North.  Next week: Our quiet weather continues across the South, but we are seeing Highs return to the mid-80s by Wednesday of next week. Potentially our next rainfall will occur on Wednesday of next week.  The Mississippi River is running very low and causing concern for barge traffic.  No tropical systems are causing us concern at this time.  There will be a system moving across the Caribbean Sea through this weekend, but it is expected to make landfall in Central America.

