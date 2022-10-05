First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way for our Thursday and Friday. Cold Front moves through on Friday and then watching for our next rain chances next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

Another nice day across the South, and we are continuing with some cloud cover across the area. Highs today reach the low to mid-80s across South Mississippi. This evening, cloud cover will linger, and Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunny skies with a mixture of clouds over the next few days will be the trend, with dry conditions continuing across the South.

Thursday:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will look to increase by a few clicks. Thursday, we don’t see as much cloud cover, but we will see Highs reaching into the upper 80s. Lows on Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 50s each evening. Some cloud cover is possible overnight in both evenings.

We are watching for our next Cold Front on Friday. We are not seeing any rain chances behind the front, but cooler temperatures on the way for our weekend.

Friday, Highs continue to rise across the South. Temps reach the upper 80s on Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. On Friday, our next Cold Front will begin to progress through South Mississippi during the afternoon. Lows on Friday remain in the upper 50s. We don’t feel the impact of the front until the weekend.

This Weekend:

Our mixture of sunshine and clouds continues, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s—no rain in the forecast. A much cooler weekend ahead following our Cold Front with drier and cooler air funneling down into the South out of the North.

We are still dealing with a dry conditions across the South, and we are needing some rainfall. But are next greatest chance for rain is possible on Wednesday next week. (WLBT)

