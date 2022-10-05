First Alert Forecast: a bit warmer, more sunshine mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: ‘Easy Street’ weather continues as we roll into Power of Pink Day – a few clouds will mix in with sunshine early, giving way to full sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures look to creep a skosh higher today. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop through the 50s by overnight, into early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Weak high pressure nudges south as the week wears on. Expect sunshine to be in high supply again - allowing for the morning 50s to fade into the middle to upper 80s by afternoon. A few clouds will start sneaking in overnight, but we’ll remain quiet and dry with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ahead of our next reinforcing cold front, expect temperatures to run a bit higher through late week. Highs Friday will likely run toward the middle and upper 80s. The front will pass through with little fanfare, outside a quick ramp up in breezes by Friday afternoon into Saturday. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler again, with highs in the 70s through the weekend. Lower and middle 80s return next week; with a chance for rain possible toward the end of next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A week post-Ian, we are still looking at potential activity developing in parts of the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Depression 12 formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands Tuesday. While it looks to be able to briefly strengthen to a tropical storm, it will likely fizzle in the open ocean in a few days. Another wave nearing the Windward Islands could see a slow development cycle in the coming days as it enters the Caribbean, now – through 5 days, it has a HIGH chance to develop – trekking west toward Central America.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

