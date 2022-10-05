LawCall
American Cancer Society gears up for walk in the fight against cancer

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A sea of pink will fill the streets of Pearl for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walk in the fight against cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors, funds breast cancer research, and advances health equity through programs and services.

The walk will be October 29 at Trustmark Park.

Registration for this event begins at 7 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 9 a.m.

ACS will host a Survivor and Thriver Breakfast in the Farm Bureau Grill beginning at 7:30 a.m. where all registered breast cancer survivors and thrivers will be celebrated.

There will also be a Kid’s Zone, lots of photo opportunities, food trucks, and entertainment.

Last year, 5,000 walkers in Central Mississippi helped to raise more than $290,000.

