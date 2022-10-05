ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations.
The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
