ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations.

The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

