Airport board approves 90-day extension for acting CEO, replaces Robert Martin as chairman

Decision comes months after 3 On Your Side investigation scrutinized Martin’s travel costs to taxpayers
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid rumors and documents suggesting the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority had removed its acting chief executive officer, commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the interim job for John Means for an additional ninety days.

A notice of meeting obtained by 3 On Your Side shows Means as “chief operating officer,” his role before being named acting CEO in June.

The unanimous vote to extend Means’ time in the temporary spot came after nearly two hours in executive session where commissioners discussed a variety of topics behind closed doors.

Means had been approved at the same time JMAA accepted former CEO Paul Brown’s resignation.

The public body, which oversees the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, also elected a new chairman and vice-chair.

Lt. Col. (Ret) Lucius Wright will replace former chair Robert Martin, whose travel costs had been scrutinized in a 3 On Your Side investigation six months earlier.

Martin voted against Wright and the board’s eventual pick for vice-chairman, new board member Warren Herring.

The October 4 meeting marks the first time JMAA’s board has had a full complement of commissioners -- five -- since 2018.

