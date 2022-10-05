LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed

By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins’ baby girl was born with a spinal cord injury after her mother was shot while pregnant.

Blossom Ruffins was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down. Doctors say Blossom, now 6-months-old, still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mom, Harmonese Pleasant, was shot while she was pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.

“We are just in a predicament that we never thought would happen. We must have been too happy or something for something this sad to happen to his family. I mean, Blossom saved Harmonese’s life because the bullet hit her stomach and the baby’s spine. If the baby wasn’t here, Harmonese wouldn’t have made it,” says Ruffins.

The musician says his baby girl is showing signs of movement, and doctors say only time will tell what the future holds for Blossom.

Ruffins says medical bills are over $60,000 and mounting. His family set up a GoFundMe account in Blossom’s name.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home

Latest News

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Welcome to the Mississippi State Fair.
TODAY: Here’s Thursday’s Mississippi State Fair schedule
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks