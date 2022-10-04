LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with Pebbles and her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in May. The tiny four-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved sunbathing while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime she had 32 puppies with partner Rocky, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Jones speaking outside a shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River

Latest News

High School teacher surprised by $100K for herself, career program
High school teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
High School teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
High School teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
Southern Miss football looks to carry momentum into first ever Sun Belt Conference game (AP)
Southern Miss football looks to carry momentum into first-ever Sun Belt Conference game
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial