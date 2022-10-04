Things To Know for Tuesday, October 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies

Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting

Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said two deputies resigned from his department last week, citing the low pay. He said another deputy resigned before that, also due to the low pay. Those officers, in turn, joined the Capitol Police, where they earn $12,500 a year more. “Our salaries are quite embarrassing and laughable compared to salaries that are being offered by other law enforcement agencies,” Jones said. “As a result, we are losing manpower and we are losing personnel,” Jones says deputies earn $29,000 a year, less than officers at the Raymond Detention Center. By comparison, officers with the Capitol Police start out at $42,500 annually. Starting salary for Jackson police also was increased during this year’s budget, to $45,000.

2. Corps of Engineers award $221 million for Pearl River Flood Control Project

The Army Corps of Engineers announced that $221 million is being set aside for the Pearl River flood control project. The project, formerly known as the One Lake Plan, would widen the Pearl River and make bigger levees to help remove congestion that causes upstream flooding. There have been years of discussions on how to fix the problem and protect property. Members of the Pearl River Flood Control District board, including Hinds Co-Supervisor Robert Graham, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and other leaders across the metro area, believe this plan will prevent future flooding.

3. Natural gas leak, mold contamination leads to shutdown of Regency Hotel and Conference Center

The Regency Hotel and Conference Center is officially shut down as a result of noncompliance, including mold infestation. Code enforcement officers put up several condemnation cards around the property just before noon Monday. The city of Jackson’s interim director of planning said, according to the judge’s order, the property owner has 180 days to either demolish the building or spend an estimated 5 to 8 million dollars bringing it up to code. Otherwise, they’ll be sentenced to 120 days in prison. The hotel’s shutdown comes after a municipal court judge toured the property, finding mold in at least 12 guest rooms and a gas leak that presents an “extreme fire hazard.” The building is the final piece in the puzzle for the state’s decade-long plan to clean up the fairgrounds.

