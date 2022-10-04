LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Jones speaking outside a shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

Latest News

District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Attorney calls ‘hogwash’ on DA’s claim election commissioner violated terms of her bond by traveling out of state
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death