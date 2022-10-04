Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her.

According to police, the man and woman are both 23 years old. They shared children together.

Neighbors at the scene told WLBT that the woman was the mother of twins.

Authorities responded to the scene on Creston Avenue around 3 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

