Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for repeatedly hitting his girlfriend with a broom in Yazoo City.

The Yazoo City Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in Genesis Court on Jerry Clower Boulevard on September 29.

According to the department, the victim told officers that an argument led to her boyfriend, Patrick Burns, hitting her with a broom across the back, causing it to break. The victim says Burns continued to hit her with the broken piece of the broom across the back of her head.

According to the victim, the two tussled back and forth, and she managed to get out of the apartment. After running outside, the victim says Burns followed her and caused a scene.

The victim then told officers she asked Burns for her car keys, but he wouldn’t give them to her. A police report says that Burns proceeded to get an eyebrow archer and threatened to kill the victim.

The victim says Burns swung the blade at her, cutting her arm as she tried to protect herself. According to the department, the victim’s three and four-year-old were outside when Burns assaulted their mother.

The department says the victim eventually was able to get her car keys and leave the scene.

Authorities were able to track Burns and arrest him on Gand Avenue. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

