Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead.

John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.

In January of this year, Anderson was indicted on two charges: first degree murder and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s accused of stabbing his father multiple times in front of the family home on Demaret Drive on January 12, 2021. Tom Anderson died a week later from his injuries.

Tom Anderson was a longtime, beloved employee of WLOX-TV.

