First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s tonight. Sunny skies with a mixture of clouds for the next few days will be the trend with dry conditions continuing across the South. Wednesday and Thursday: Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will look to increase by a few clicks. Highs on Wednesday reached the mid-80s, with cloud cover continuing across the South. Thursday, we don’t see as much cloud cover, but we will see Highs continue into the mid-80s. Lows on Wednesday and Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 50s each evening. Some cloud cover is possible overnight in both evenings. Friday, Highs continue to rise across the South. Temps reach the upper 80s on Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. On Friday, our next Cold Front will begin to progress through South Mississippi during the afternoon. Lows on Friday remain in the upper 50s. We don’t feel the impact of the front until the weekend. Next Weekend: Our mixture of sunshine and clouds continues, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s—no rain in the forecast. A much cooler weekend ahead following our Cold Front with drier and cooler air funneling down into the South out of the North.

