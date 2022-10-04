First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer for the rest of the week, and then a major drop in temperatures this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday.

Another nice day across the South, but we are seeing increased cloud cover this Tuesday. Highs today reach the low to mid-80s across South Mississippi. This evening, cloud cover will linger, and Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunny skies with a mixture of clouds for the next few days will be the trend with dry conditions continuing across the South.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will look to increase a by a few clicks. Highs on Wednesday reaching into the mid-80s, with cloud cover continuing across the South. Thursday, we don’t see as much cloud cover, but we will see Highs continue into the mid-80s. Lows on Wednesday and Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 50s each evening. Some cloud cover is possible overnight both evenings.

Our next Cold Front is on the way to move through on Friday. Prior temperatures will rise through Friday, and then over the weekend, Highs fall to the upper 70s

Friday, Highs continue to rise across the South. Temps reach the upper 80s on Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. On Friday, our next Cold Front will begin to progress through South Mississippi during the afternoon. Lows on Friday remain in the upper 50s. We don’t feel the impacts of the front until the weekend.

This Weekend:

Our mixture of sunshine and clouds continue, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s. No rain in the forecast. A much cooler weekend ahead following our Cold Front with drier and cooler air funneling down into the South out of the North.

Our next Cold Front is on Friday, but won't feel the impacts until the weekend. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70s for Highs on both Saturday and Sunday, (WLBT)

Tropics:

A week post-Ian, we are still looking at potential activity developing in parts of the Atlantic Basin. One wave, west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a HIGH chance of development in the coming days. This system would drift westward in the open ocean if it does develop. Another wave nearing the Windward Islands could see a slow development cycle in the coming days as it enters the Caribbean, but right now – through 5 days, it has a LOW chance to develop.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.