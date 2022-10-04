First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & continued dry stretch

TUESDAY: Our pattern stays on cruise control as we head deeper into the work week. There is one chance, though. Expect another cool start in the 50s, quickly warming amid a mix of clouds and sun into the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Skies remain partly clear overnight with lows in the 50s, a few spots could be closer to 60.

WEDNESDAY: ‘Easy Street’ weather continues as we roll into Power of Pink Day – expect mostly sunshine as temperatures look to creep a skosh higher today. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop through the 50s by overnight, into early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ahead of our next reinforcing cold front, expect temperatures to run a bit higher through late week. Highs both on Thursday and Friday will likely run toward the middle and upper 80s. The front will pass through with little fanfare, outside a quick ramp up in breezes by Friday afternoon into Saturday. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler again, with highs in the 70s through the weekend. Lower 80s return next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: A week post-Ian, we are still looking at potential activity developing in parts of the Atlantic Basin. One wave, west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a HIGH chance of development in the coming days. This system would drift westward in the open ocean if it does develop. Another wave nearing the Windward Islands could see a slow development cycle in the coming days as it enters the Caribbean, but right now – through 5 days, it has a LOW chance to develop.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.