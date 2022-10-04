Board of Supervisors approves plan to accommodate temporary circuit court judges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after four special judges were appointed to help Hinds County address its backlog of circuit court cases, the board of supervisors has approved courtroom spaces for them.

Monday, the board signed off on four primary locations, as well as six “overflow” locations that could be used as courtrooms as the need arises.

“They’ve all been appointed. They have their cases assigned. They’re ready to go,” said Greg Snowden, director of the Administrative Office of Courts (AOC) for Mississippi. “We do need courtroom space for them. Because, as I mentioned, the current circuit judges will be working as they always do. Their facilities are not available.”

The four additional courts are courtroom No. 5 at the Hinds County Courthouse, courtrooms No. 5 and No. 1 at the Hinds County Chancery Court Building, and the Legislative Budget Office hearing room on the first floor of the Woolfolk Building, Snowden said.

The spaces will be occupied by special appointed Judges Andrew K. Howorth of Oxford, Betty W. Sanders of Greenwood, Stephen B. Simpson of Gulfport, and Frank G. Vollor of Vicksburg.

Lawmakers set aside funding for the temporary positions during the 2022 session to help the county address a backlog of cases brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Circuit courts are venues for felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit judges also preside over appeals from county, justice, and municipal courts, according to AOC’s website.

Some local leaders say the county needs more permanent judges, not temporary appointed ones.

“I think in this day in America, that we ought to be able to elect judges from within our community, peers, from our community, folks that know our community,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said. “And, so, that is the only part that I’m having a problem with.”

He pointed to the fact that three of the four appointed judges are white, and that the judges coming in include no African American men.

Hinds County is a majority Black county, and all four elected circuit judges are Black.

“I would love for you and other state legislators, Republicans, Democrats, white and Black, to understand that Hinds County needs judges... that understand the people that they’re going to be judging,” said Archie.

Snowden, a former state lawmaker, told Archie it would be up to the legislature to determine whether the number of permanent judges in the county should be increased.

“I have to be very careful to stay in my lane,” Snowden said. “The legislature would have to make that decision. And [that’s] one of the things I have learned, which is difficult for me since I spent so much time at the Capitol. But I’m very careful not to step on their toes.”

County leaders were also concerned as to how much the additional courtrooms would cost, with the county administrator saying an additional $700,000 was needed to help accommodate new positions in the district attorney’s and public defender’s offices.

The legislature also set aside funding to provide additional deputy district attorneys and deputy public defenders to help with the backlog.

Snowden said the costs should be low, and that expenses related to the judges and court reporters are covered by AOC.

“There [are] equipment costs, but if it’s for the judges or the court reporters, that’s on us. Now, if it’s something for the courtroom itself - that’s something Hinds County will retain - it would be yours,” he said. “But these are all existing facilities. I wouldn’t think existing facilities costs would be that much.”

District Attorney Jody Owens said any investment could help reduce the county’s jail population and curb murder rates. Jackson had back-to-back record years for homicides in 2020 and 2021.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said he wasn’t arguing the benefits but rather wanted to know more so the county could plan accordingly.

Sheriff Tyree Jones, for instance, says he’ll have to bring on part-time workers to help provide security for the courtrooms. “As of right now, we don’t have the manpower.”

