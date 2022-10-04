LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

64-year-old man killed in Claiborne County vehicle crash

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a vehicle crash near Port Gibson in Claiborne County Tuesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. was traveling south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound F-150 pickup truck at 11:54 a.m. Colenberg died at the scene.

According to MHP, the driver of the F-150 was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Jones speaking outside a shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
High School teacher surprised by $100K for herself, career program
High school teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
High School teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
High School teacher surprised with $100K for herself, trade program
Couple charged with indecency for ‘sex offense’ in line at Cedar Point haunted house