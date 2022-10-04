64-year-old man killed in Claiborne County vehicle crash

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a vehicle crash near Port Gibson in Claiborne County Tuesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. was traveling south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound F-150 pickup truck at 11:54 a.m. Colenberg died at the scene.

According to MHP, the driver of the F-150 was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

