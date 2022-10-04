LawCall
26 graduate from JPD Citizens Police Academy

By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a special graduation at the Police Training Academy on Monday night, but it was not for new officers.

It was for capital city residents who signed up for the Jackson Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.

There were 26 participants; 24 of them are women and two are men.

They have been getting an insider view of the day in the life of a Jackson police officer and for Don Coleman, one of the graduates, the experience has been enlightening.

Don Coleman said, ”You hear so many things about the Jackson Police Department and the people that work there, but going on the inside and seeing exactly how they do the job and everything, I have a newfound respect.”

Tyron Buckley, a Deputy Chief Administrator for Jackson Police, said, ”It goes a long way just to have someone to speak on your behalf and standing in between you and kind of help bridge that gap between you and the community.”

The Citizen Academy graduates have done things like ride-alongs, bomb squad exhibitions, and more.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said it is a way of putting more feet and ears on the street to help apprehend people responsible for various crimes.

