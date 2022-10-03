Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found in the Yazoo River Sunday by a boat ramp.

According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker was found by people using a boat ramp that connects to the river at the end of Levee Street in Yazoo City.

Shivers says that Walker had been dead 18 to 24 hours prior to being found.

The body has been sent to the Office of State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Yazoo City Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have opened a homicide investigation.

