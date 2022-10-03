‘We’re gonna keep fighting’: Hinds Co. Public Works staffers aren’t giving up after supervisors again reject pay increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Public Works employees say they aren’t giving up after the board of supervisors again voted down a $3,600-a-year pay raise for workers.

“We’re gonna keep fighting,” said Willie Dotson, a superintendent for District 2. “That’s what it’s about. We’ve got to make a change. We’re not gonna settle for what they’re gonna give us.”

That means about three dozen or so workers will likely continue to strike. “Pretty much, this team has been off for a couple of weeks now,” Dotson said. “We lose in the process of it, but you got to lose to [change] the game.”

Dotson was surrounded by about 20 or 30 public works staffers outside the Chancery Court Building. Just minutes before, the group had packed supervisors’ chambers seeking a $300-a-month pay raise.

Even with their attendance, the board voted down the raise on a 3-2 vote. It was the second time the board rejected the increase in the last two weeks.

“Give us what’s due to us. We are out in the rain, while you’re in the bed asleep,” Dotson said. “Dark streets, power lines down. We’re cutting these trees down while you’re resting, and we get no benefit from it. You say there’s no money in the budget, but there are ways to get it.”

The board heard from Dotson, as well as Brenda Scott, president of the Mississippi Alliance of State Employees, and civil rights worker Addie Green.

Scott said the raises were needed in the face of inflation, which has caused gas and food prices to skyrocket.

The cost of living has gone up 8.3 percent since August 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. From August to August, for instance, food increased by more than 11 percent, while energy increased by 23.8 percent, the bureau states.

Meanwhile, public works employees have only gotten one pay increase since 2016 - a $100-a-month increase included in this year’s budget.

“In an environment in which everything required to meet basic needs [is] increasing, to me, pay raises should be an intricate part of the budget being proposed and not an afterthought tacked on after other budgetary requirements have been dealt with,” Scott said. “The need is critical, and the time is now.”

Public Works employees pack the Hinds County Supervisors meeting Monday pushing for pay raises. (WLBT)

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones told Scott that if the $300-a-month proposal was implemented now, most of the public works staff would have to be laid off in the next six to eight months because funding would run out.

However, Jones said the county was looking at ways to pay for an increase including reducing the county vehicle fleet to cut down on fuel costs.

Ward 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan, a former county public works employee, echoed Jones’ statements. “I can’t vote for something that we don’t have,” he said. “What would you rather have, a few hundred dollars pay or not have a job tomorrow?”

Dotson, though, said he was tired of empty promises and politics, and said board members are likely not voting for the item because it was introduced by District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

“I don’t think for one minute that it would have been offered to us to give us a raise... if they hadn’t looked into it already to see that it can be done,” Dotson said.

Archie has put pay raises on the agenda for the last two regular meetings, and they have been voted down each time. Voting against the increase each time were Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Vern Gavin, and McGowan. Voting in favor has been Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham.

For his part, Archie says the county could have financed the raises for eight years based on the amount it spent to purchase or remodel one building in downtown Jackson.

“I can say that $4 million was spent on a building downtown that perhaps does not need to be remodeled, but torn down,” he said. “My numbers state that we can give public works a $300 pay raise and it would equal less than half a million dollars a year. You can take that $4 million and do that for eight years, period, across the board.”

Archie was referring to the former National Guard processing center on State Street. The county is renovating the building to create additional office space for workers. The work is being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds, which cannot be used for raises, per federal statute.

The supervisor also pointed to the recent salary hike board members approved for themselves. “It could have been a dollar. It could have been $500 or it could have been $6,000,” he said. “$6,000 was the max, and we gave ourselves the max. Why can’t we help the employees?”

Salaries are set by the Mississippi Legislature and are based on the county’s assessed value, according to state statute. In 2022, lawmakers approved S.B. 2719, which authorized pay raises for supervisors if the individual boards voted to implement them.

Graham said the board could help public works if it chose to do so. “The budget, the entire budget belongs to the board of supervisors,” he said. “We can rearrange, we can change, we can move, we can defer or we can give. I’ve been here since 2008... We can do what we want to do.”

