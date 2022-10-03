Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday.

The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road.

According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

