Things To Know for Monday, October 3

1. USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available

The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions each pay $19.50 per hour. An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if you are retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders.

2. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in second playoff battle

After four rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship, the seesaw affair for the top spot ends with Mackenzie Hughes defeating Sepp Straka, claiming the beloved Chicken Trophy at the Country Club of Jackson Sunday evening. Hughes and Straka were 17-under par after 72 holes, with Hughes shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round. Hughes birdied the second playoff hole to seal his second win on the PGA Tour, his first PGA win in six years, when he won the 2016 RSM Classic in a playoff. With the victory, Hughes claimed a $1.422 million prize from a $7.9 million purse and 500 FedExCup points.

3. Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River

A body was found in the Yazoo River Sunday by a boat ramp. According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker was found by people using a boat ramp that connects to the river at the end of Levee Street in Yazoo City. Shivers says that Walker had been dead 18 to 24 hours prior to being found. The body has been sent to the Office of State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Yazoo City Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have opened a homicide investigation.

