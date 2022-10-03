Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation

(Credit: KALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1.

Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the start of each federal fiscal year.

The increased percentage will vary depending on household circumstances.

As determined by federal guidelines, SNAP benefits, eligibility, and deduction levels will increase as a result of inflation.

You can find out more about the adjustments to eligibility guidelines using the chart below:

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation(MDHS)

Click here to check eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Latest News

Tyree Jones speaking outside a shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North