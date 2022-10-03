Mississippi College’s new initiative offers free food and hygiene products to students and employees

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new initiative at Mississippi College is providing vital needs to students and employees on campus.

MC’s Food Pantry opened its doors on April 1 and has been offering free food and hygiene products in the basement of the B.C. Rogers Student Center.

The university says that during the first few weeks, more than 55 students have shopped there.

“The Food Pantry is an essential piece of the Christian university’s service mission,” the university said in a press release. “It’s a case of MC students helping other classmates in need.”

“We have received amazing support from students, especially members of Clubs & Tribes, through donations and volunteers in the Pantry,” said administrator Becca Benson.

Community organizations like the Mississippi Gleaning Network, a nonprofit seeking to end hunger, have stepped in to assist the Food Pantry project.

Langston Moore and Leigh Ann Blalock, leaders with the Mississippi Gleaning Network, say they are thrilled to see the growth of MC’s Food Pantry.

“I am overly proud of my alma mater for taking the necessary steps to make this service available for students and employees of the university,” Moore said. “Feeding the hungry was one of Jesus’ key principles and continues to be with Christians today.”

MC’s Food Pantry hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. The facility also offers grab-n-go bags prior to semester breaks.

