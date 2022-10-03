Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.

When confronted by the neighbors, court documents say Morrison “fired a shot in their direction and told them to get back and drop the keys to his car.” Neighbors allegedly took the keys to Morrison’s vehicle to “try and keep him there until law enforcement arrived.” Neighbors dropped the keys, and Morrison fled.

Officers said they later spoke to Morrison who said he cut the catalytic converter off and fired the shot.

The catalytic converter that was cut off has an estimated value of $2,849.99, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Morrison has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Latest News

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Tyree Jones speaking outside a shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North