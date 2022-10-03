Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.

When confronted by the neighbors, court documents say Morrison “fired a shot in their direction and told them to get back and drop the keys to his car.” Neighbors allegedly took the keys to Morrison’s vehicle to “try and keep him there until law enforcement arrived.” Neighbors dropped the keys, and Morrison fled.

Officers said they later spoke to Morrison who said he cut the catalytic converter off and fired the shot.

The catalytic converter that was cut off has an estimated value of $2,849.99, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Morrison has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.