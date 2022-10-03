Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus.

Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the argument with Wilkes and his girlfriend happened inside of a vehicle. The two victims were walking by when Wilkes is accused of getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Vance told WCBI News that a phone was taken and smashed. One victim has a broken nose and stitches.

