First Alert Forecast: Our quiet weather conditions continue through the week! A Cold Front on the way Friday and the tropics continues to heat up!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

This afternoon temps are warming up to the low 80s, with mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine today. These conditions will continue into the week. Lows during the overnight period will fall to the mid to low 50s, with clear skies.

Going into the workweek:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s at the beginning of the week. By the end of the week, we will be reaching back into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies, with lows dropping to the 50s each night. Our next Cold Front returns Friday, dropping temps back into the 70s over the weekend. No rain chances associated with the Cold Front. Each day up until the front, we could see increasing cloud cover.

More tropical development underway as we continue in this Hurricane Season. Model suggest Invest 91-L will continue west in the Caribbean!

This Weekend:

Our sunny conditions continue, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s. No rain in the forecast. Some high clouds maybe possible over the weekend.

Fire weather danger is possible next week with breezy winds and low humidity.

