First Alert Forecast: cooler air on track to arrive by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bright skies and pleasant conditions will persist across central Mississippi early on this evening before we start to cool off after sunset. Low temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower and middle 50s late tonight into early Tuesday morning under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday is also on track to be a beautiful and seasonable today. High temperatures will be near normal for early October tomorrow afternoon in the lower 80s. Fire danger conditions continue to not be much of a concern as well considering moisture levels will slightly creep upwards over the next few days.

Our dry spell will likely last through the week as temperatures gradually warm up to the middle to potentially upper 80s by late week. By Friday, a dry cold front will dive in from the north, which will knock back temperatures and humidity into next weekend. Expect it to feel more like fall behind the front with highs only in the 70s and lows dropping back to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Talkin’ Tropics: A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic has a high chance for development over the next 5 days and could become a tropical depression soon. The good news is that it should stay out at sea as it moves northwest. We are also monitoring another disturbance several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands that has a low chance for tropical formation. It is expected to emerge into the Caribbean this week as it tracks west. At this point, it will just be something to monitor over the days ahead.

