First Alert Forecast: Another nice week is ahead of us with sunny skies and some cloud cover by mid-week. Our next Cold Front returns on Friday. Highs rebound to the 70s for the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Temps are in the mid to upper 50s this morning. We are still experiencing the jacket weather mornings and will warm up to the low 80s for the Highs today.

Mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine today, and this will continue into the week. Lows during the overnight period will fall to the mid to low 50s, with clear skies.

Going into the workweek:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s at the beginning of the week. By the end of the week, we will be reaching back into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies, with lows dropping to the 50s each night. Friday bring us our next Cold Front, which will impact our weekend. Highs will fall to the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next Weekend:

Our sunny conditions continue, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s. No rain in the forecast.

Fire weather danger is possible next week with breezy winds and low humidity

