FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

