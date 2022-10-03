Corps of Engineers award $221 million for Pearl River Flood Control Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced that $221 million is being set aside for the Pearl River flood control project.

The project, formerly known as the One Lake Plan, would widen the Pearl River and make bigger levees to help remove congestion that causes upstream flooding.

There have been years of discussions on how to fix the problem and protect property.

Members of the Pearl River Flood Control District board, including Hinds Co-Supervisor Robert Graham, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and other leaders across the metro area, believe this plan will prevent future flooding.

The flood control plan still needs to be approved. There is no clear timeline, but it could be as early as January of next year.

