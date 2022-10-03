2 teens captured in the woods after 2 shot at Fayette apartment complex

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette, Mississippi, on Monday, October 3, and two teens have been taken into custody in relation to the case.

The Fayette Police Department says the shooting happened around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road.

Multiple 911 calls were received in reference to the shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found two men shot. They were in critical condition.

A search for the two suspects commenced, which included search dogs and helicopters. The two teens, 16 and 17, were later captured in the woods and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, October 4, police reported that one of the shooting victims had died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.