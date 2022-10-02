Connect. Shop. Support Local.
New leader emerges, golfer rises 40 positions after Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new leader for the third straight round emerges to take the top spot while another golfer rises a remarkable 40 places to end the day at the sixth position after three rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Low scores were a common theme in round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. However, none were more extraordinary than golfer Keegan Bradley’s.

After having a tough first couple of rounds, Bradley barely made the cut and scored 3 under in the previous to rounds. On Saturday, Bradley was swinging with intent as he fired 8 under and climbed up 40 spots to end round 3 tied at sixth place with a total score of 11 under.

“I do love this course. It’s one of my favorite [tournaments] of the year,” Bradley said. “I love the way it’s treelined. I like how there is a fairway and not a lot of trees and [not] a lot of tricks to it [the course]. And, the green is perfect. I love this place and if you hit the ball out on the fairway, there is a lot of scoring opportunity.”

Mark Hubbard, who had been creeping towards the number one spot in the tournament the first two rounds, posted a low score as well in round 3 as he tops the leaderboard heading into round 4. Hubbard scored 7 under Saturday and leads the tournament with a total score of 15 under.

Mackenzie Hughes is currently placed second with a 14 under scorecard, with Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, and Scott Stallings all tied at third place with 12-under.

Hattiesburg native Davis Riley scored 2 under in round three and is tied for eleventh with an overall 9 under score.

Tupelo native Hayden Buckley shot an even par round three and has a total score of 3 under headed into the final round Sunday.

To see the full leaderboard, click here.

