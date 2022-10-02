First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring in another push of cooler air by next weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will round out the weekend this evening nice, quiet, and pleasant. Temperatures will be quick to drop off once we lose sun light. Expect low temperatures to fall to the lower 50s in most spots under mainly clear skies.

Monday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of the weather we have enjoyed over the weekend. High temperatures will rise to the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around across central MS. Fire danger conditions don’t look too concerning tomorrow as well with moisture levels slightly creeping up and winds becoming a bit lighter.

Our stretch of dry weather is on track to continue throughout the work week as we remain under the influence of high pressure. High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal in the lower to middle 80s over the coming days with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Our next cold front will dive into the area by Friday, which will knock back our temperatures by next weekend as cooler/drier air filters in.

Talkin’ Tropics: A disturbance over the eastern Atlantic still has a high chance for development over the next 5 days and could become a tropical depression by this week. The good news is that it looks like this wave will steer more NE and could stay out over sea. The NHC is now also watching a new tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It only has a low chance for formation at this time, but we will need to watch it closely since it will likely drift into the Caribbean.

