Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: Another nice week ahead of us, with the mid to upper 80s returning by mid-week. Our next Cold Front returns Friday, Highs then fall to the upper 70s Saturday.

Warming up to the mid to upper 80s by mid-week and then our next Cold Front moves through...
Warming up to the mid to upper 80s by mid-week and then our next Cold Front moves through Friday rebounding temps to the upper 70s for the weekend!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Our cool mornings continue this Sunday, temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We are still experiencing the jacket weather mornings and will warm up to the low 80s for the Highs today.

Mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine today, and this will continue into the week. Fire weather danger is possible today with breezy winds and low humidity. Continue to be cautious with open burning and dispose of cigarettes properly. Lows during the overnight period will fall to the mid to low 50s, with clear skies.

Upper 70s return to the area for Highs on Saturday after a Cold Front on Friday of this upcoming week.

Going into the workweek:

Rain chances continue to stay out of the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s to potentially middle 80s at the beginning of the week. By the end of the week, we will be reaching back into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies, with lows dropping to the 50s each night.

Next Weekend:

Our sunny conditions continue, with Highs in the upper 70s and lows falling to the upper 40s. No rain in the forecast.

Fire weather danger is possible next week with breezy winds and low humidity

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Upper 70s return to the area for Highs on Saturday after a Cold Front on Friday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Babalu file photo
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central

Latest News

Upper 70s return to the area for Highs on Saturday after a Cold Front on Friday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sunny and in the lower/mid 80s Sunday
First Alert Forecast: dry spell to continue into the week ahead
Sunny and in the low 80s on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Highs look to continue in the low 80s for the next few days. We have a slight warm-up towards...
First Alert Forecast: Cool start to our Saturday, with Highs reaching in the low 80s again! Our dry and cool conditions continue this weekend and into the upcoming week!