Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential buildings in Boston.(Boston Fire Department via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said.

The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”

The homes affected by Sunday’s fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple decker, a three-family home that’s common in the city.

“It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches,” the fire commissioner told WCVB-TV. “It’s a very tight street.”

Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at $2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Babalu file photo
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City

Latest News

Turning cooler by next weekend.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
WLBT at 6p
Timothy Luna, 25, has been charged after Ohio police say he is accused of raping children he...
Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast