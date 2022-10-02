Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about.

Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in the American Royal Kids Que competition Saturday night.

Alexis, along with 74 other children, were tasked to display their BBQ skills by cooking hamburgers or steaks. In Alexis’ age group, she had to hit the pit and grill a ribeye steak all by herself.

Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City (Garrett family)

Competing against 74 contestants in front of 2,000 people can be nerve-racking, but that didn’t faze Alexis, who placed 2nd in the world of barbecue and arguably proved she can cook a steak better than most adults.

“She [Alexis] wasn’t very nervous when she was cooking, she was really just excited & ready to compete and have fun,” Hanna said. “She was pumped to have her name called out in front of 2,000 plus people. Alexis was pleased with second place but of course next year she’s going for first!”

This may not be the last we hear of the Garrett family, as the family competes professionally across the country. In fact, Alexis’ father Wes Garrett won the Grand Champion at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ fest on the way to Kansas City.

