Man sought in Jones County turned himself in Saturday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and was booked shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

No specific charges were given at the initial booking, though Chancellor said Jones had “several” outstanding Justice Court warrants and that more charges likely would be added after investigators wrap up their work.

Jones is scheduled to make his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 2 p.m. Sunday,

Jones, a Taylorsvile resident, was being sought by law enforcement for allegedly shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County Friday, Chancellor said..

According to JCSD, Jones shot around 7:30 a.m. Friday into his girlfriend’s house and vehicle on Keller Road off of Eastview Drive in Laurel, where she and her 16-year-old daughter live.

The sheriff’s department said both mother and daughter were home at the time of the shooting, but were not hit by the gunfire.

Multiple gunshots were fired, striking the house and vehicle, JCSD said.

JCSD investigators and deputies searched for Jones overnight, following up on leads and tips on possible locations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.