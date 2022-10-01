Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Karmello Gaines | (M) Deterrious M. Williams | (R) Ti’Jerrical Thornton
Jackson carjacking trio pleads guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol...
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine