Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month.

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted.

The governor says, “only through the proper study of history and civics can we meaningfully participate in society.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Babalu file photo
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Debra Boswell discusses the water bill issues with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.
Jackson-based animal shelter questions water bill for more than $54,000

Latest News

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
.Myrick Jones, 42, Taylorsville, turned himself in Saturday morning after being sought in Jones...
Man sought in Jones County turned himself in Saturday morning
Drier conditions continue over the next few days and we are still seeing Highs in the low 80s...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central