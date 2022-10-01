Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure

Babalu file photo
Babalu file photo(SNAP Real Estate Photography; LLC | Babalu/Facebook)
By Anthony Warren and Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges.

Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues, it is no longer possible to continue operations.”

The original location of the tapas and tacos restaurant opened in 2010 at Duling Hall, according to its Facebook page.

The news comes about two weeks after the state said a boil water notice impacting all surface water customers in the city could be lifted.

It also comes after state leaders took over operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant after equipment failures there left tens of thousands of people without water.

In August, the head of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association warned members of the Jackson City Council that it was only a matter of time before the city’s water problems forced restaurants to close.

We reached out to Babalu’s parent company, Spell Restaurant Group, and are waiting to hear back.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Karmello Gaines | (M) Deterrious M. Williams | (R) Ti’Jerrical Thornton
Jackson carjacking trio pleads guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Family remembers father and son who were also killed in Mississippi Delta crash
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol...
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole
‘Brutal animal, a murderer’: Man serving life in prison granted parole

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
A Jackson Municipal Court judge has orded the Regency Hotel downtown to be shut down.
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
Senior tailgate party packed with fun and information on healthy living
Senior tailgate party packed with fun and information on healthy living
Canton schools celebrate historic rise in academic rating
Canton schools celebrate historic rise in academic rating