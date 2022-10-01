Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges.

Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues, it is no longer possible to continue operations.”

The original location of the tapas and tacos restaurant opened in 2010 at Duling Hall, according to its Facebook page.

The news comes about two weeks after the state said a boil water notice impacting all surface water customers in the city could be lifted.

It also comes after state leaders took over operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant after equipment failures there left tens of thousands of people without water.

In August, the head of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association warned members of the Jackson City Council that it was only a matter of time before the city’s water problems forced restaurants to close.

We reached out to Babalu’s parent company, Spell Restaurant Group, and are waiting to hear back.

