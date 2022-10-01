First Alert Forecast: dry spell to continue into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What a beautiful start to October we had across central Mississippi today. The good news is quiet conditions will prevail throughout this evening and overnight for those that have plans. There will be a chill in the air as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the early morning hours.

Sunday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach the lower to a few middle 80s, which is near normal for this time of year. With breezy north winds and low humidity, wildfire conditions will need to be monitored. Use extra caution with outdoor burning and heed to local burn bans.

Our stretch of dry weather will continue into the week ahead as we approach the first few days of the Mississippi State Fair. Temperatures will generally be close to average in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon with lows dipping down to the middle and upper 50s. Data suggests that a cold front will dive into the area by Friday to usher in drier/cooler air by next weekend.

Talkin’ Tropics: Heavy rainfall continues across parts of the northeast from what is left of Post Tropical Cyclone Ian. Elsewhere in the tropics: a disturbance over the eastern Atlantic has a high chance for development over the next 5 days and cold become a tropical depression by the upcoming week.

